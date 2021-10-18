Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 195,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,746. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

