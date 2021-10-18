Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
SLP stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 195,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,746. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
