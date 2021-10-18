Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Simulations Plus worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 316,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

