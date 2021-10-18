Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 5.8%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.55. 1,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $784.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

