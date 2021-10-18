Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EDTK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

