Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EDTK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

