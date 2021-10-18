SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,833.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

