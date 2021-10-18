SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Cap of $8.32 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $271,513.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,841.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.06032265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00296703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.82 or 0.00976384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00410788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00286150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00270866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004714 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

