Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 300 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $21,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. 1,109,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,432. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.