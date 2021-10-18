Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 648 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,002. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

