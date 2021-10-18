Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $13.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 445,454 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

