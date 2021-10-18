Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,065,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.01. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

