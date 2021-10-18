Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.31. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,758. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $192.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

