Southern Wealth Management LLP Makes New $327,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.65. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

