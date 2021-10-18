Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOVO shares. Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

About Sovos Brands

