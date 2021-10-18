Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

