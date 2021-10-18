Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

SPIR opened at 6.00 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of 5.79 and a 1 year high of 19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Company Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.