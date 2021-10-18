Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00066605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,348.69 or 0.99905171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.77 or 0.06077116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

