Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,864. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.
About Sportradar Group
