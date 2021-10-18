Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,864. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

About Sportradar Group

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.