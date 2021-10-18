Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.