SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

