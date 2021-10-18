SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

