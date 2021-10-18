Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,611 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital makes up approximately 2.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 903,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 219,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

