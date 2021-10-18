Stansberry Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.61. The stock had a trading volume of 145,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

