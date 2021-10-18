Stansberry Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,146,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,996. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

