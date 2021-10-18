Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.67.

STN opened at C$60.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$66.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.48.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

