Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

SBUX stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. 140,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

