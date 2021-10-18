State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Soliton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.45 on Monday. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $441.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

