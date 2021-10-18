State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $150.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $154.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

