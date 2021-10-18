State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

