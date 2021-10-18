State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

