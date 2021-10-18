State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $308,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $120.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

