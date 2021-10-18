State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Acacia Research worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $6,556,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

