Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STLA. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

