StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 4,135 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 220,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,032. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.