Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

