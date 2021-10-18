Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $82.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,813.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,797.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,546.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

