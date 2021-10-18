Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix comprises 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

