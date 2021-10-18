StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SVI stock opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.05.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

