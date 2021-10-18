Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $444.68 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $444.68 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

