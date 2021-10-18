Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $423,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 332.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 701,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 163,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 391,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.