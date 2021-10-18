Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,618. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.