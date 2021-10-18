Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $222.30. 96,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

