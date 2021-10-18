Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 421 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.41. 15,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

