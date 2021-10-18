Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 286.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,670,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,614,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,406,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.87. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

