Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,423. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

