Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $153.77 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $51.26 or 0.00082663 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $153.77 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,007.24 or 0.99988927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.09 or 0.05995552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

