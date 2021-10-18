Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €82.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

ETR SAX opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 63.86. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

