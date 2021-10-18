Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SUI opened at $194.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

