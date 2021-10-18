Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $6,091,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

