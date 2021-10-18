Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 79 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a CHF 92 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.