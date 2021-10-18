Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.45% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $35.50 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $702.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.